First solid state drive with dual interface

New Flash-Based SSD Offers Optimal Application Flexibility, Enabling the Use of One Storage Drive in Both Airborne and Ground-Based Systems.

Defence Systems and Equipment International (DSEi) -- SimpleTech, Inc., a designer, manufacturer and marketer of custom and open-standard memory and storage solutions, has announced the industry's first solid state drive (SSD) with SATA and USB interfaces on one drive. The Zeus Dual Interface SSD is the only available Flash drive that allows users to easily remove a single SSD from one system and use it in a second system with different interface requirements. This makes it an optimal solution for applications that require that the SSD have a high-speed SATA interface for digital mission data storage in a combat system and an industry standard USB interface for direct connection to a debriefing station or other PC.