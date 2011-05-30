Graham Tonkin joins eXception EMS

Graham Tonkin has joined eXception EMS as Technical Sales Manager. Mr Tonkin brings over 22 years experience in the Electronics market, covering roles in Production Engineering, Production and Divisional Management as well as Technical Sales and Sales Management at companies including Teddington Controls and Interconics.

Graham will work closely with Michelle Kernohan, Customer Services Director at eXception EMS, who joined earlier this year. Mark O’Connor, MD of Exception EMS & VAR, comments “Graham and Michelle bring an additional level of insight and experience which is already translating into enhanced conversations with our target markets.”