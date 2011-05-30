© Incap Electronics Production | May 30, 2011
Incap signs cooperation agreement with Aidon
Incap has signed a cooperation agreement with Aidon Oy, specialising in smart metering and smart grid applications. Based on the agreement, Incap becomes a supplier of electronic modules for Aidon's next-generation energy service devices.
Incap is manufacturing the electronic modules in its factory in Kuressaare, Estonia, and the actual volume deliveries will start in June 2011. Setting up the production and pilot deliveries have taken place earlier this spring, so the manufacture can be started in fast schedule.
Says Incap's Business Unit Director Jari Koppelo: "This is a great opportunity to Incap and we are very proud for Aidon's decision to choose us as their manufacturing partner. Aidon's business in advanced modern measuring technology is in strong growth, and we expect this to have a positive influence on our operations, too. Furthermore, Aidon's products are a perfect fit with our energy efficiency strategy and very well-suited with our product portfolio."
"Next-generation energy service devices form a gateway to smart grid for energy companies, service providers and their customers. Every energy user will soon get a new device, and high volume installation processes do not allow any delays. Incap is an experienced, high quality electronics manufacturer, which can provide the reliability needed for both the products and their delivery", says Timo Chrons, Managing director of Aidon.
