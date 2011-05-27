Gould Electronics secures contract from Velco

UK-based Gould Electronics have been approached by Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO) to work on their radio network following a worldwide search for a company with the required expertise to complete the project.

The American company, Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO), had been searching for some time for a company that had the knowledge and experience to complete a radio network in Vermont to allow them to communicate with their staff on the road. Having found no-one suitable in the USA they then turned their search worldwide.



Having found Gould Electronics and receiving recommendations from trusted suppliers such as Fylde Micro, Goulds were chosen to complete the work.



David Gould, Director of Gould Electronics comments “It was a great compliment to the experience and reputation of Goulds to be chosen from a worldwide search to complete the work for VELCO. It is a wonderful opportunity for the company to become known outside of the UK and the revenue generated from it has allowed for new staff to be taken on at our head office as well as Sales Agents positions to be created nationally."



The work in Vermont will continue for some months to come. Once the radio network is complete Goulds are also hoping to win a maintenance contract with VELCO to continue the working relationship and provide regular income allowing the company to expand and create more jobs in the local area.