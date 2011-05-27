© Hanza

Hanza gets 34 MEUR defence order from Saab

Swedish EMS-company Hanza takes over parts of the manufacturing activities of Saab Defence. A new subsidiary will be established for this purpose, situated on the west coast of Sweden - in Gothenburg.

Hanza won the contract in what is described as "tough competition against other major companies in the Nordic region". The EMS-provider has also been awarded "Preferred Supplier" status.



According to the contract, Hanza will manufacture products from Saab over the next five years. Hanza also acquires manufacturing equipment from Saab. The new company will have 40 employees in its initial stage.



”We are very proud that Saab has shown such confidence for us. Taking its start in the deal with Saab, we will now create a modern center for competence and manufacturing in the Gothenburg-area”, says Gerd Levin-Nygren, President Hanza electronics.