Incap to manufacture for Tulikivi

Tulikivi has chosen Incap Corporation as the manufacturer of the control electronics for its new collection of electric sauna heaters.

The serial manufacture of the products has already started at Incap's Kuressaari factory (Estonia), from where they are delivered to Finland for final assembly.



Kimmo Akiander, Business Unit Director at Incap, says: "The delivery contract signed with Tulikivi is an important opening for us into household energy devices. High quality is emphasised in Tulikivi's products, and we are very happy that Tulikivi has assessed Incap to be a quality business partner. Building a new customer relationship is a process that takes time, and our objective is to extend our cooperation with Tulikivi from the manufacture of control electronics to larger entities."



Heikki Vauhkonen, the Managing Director of Tulikivi, says: "The new collection of sauna heaters is the result of an extensive product development project. During the project, we have found Incap Corporation, both in its operating method as well as its products, to be a high-quality company."