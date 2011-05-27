STI invests in number six Takaya flying probe

STI, a contract electronic manufacturer that specializes in low to mid volume, of high technology, high value products, has invested further in its test capabilities.

STI provides a range of Test services, one of the favored by many customers is flying probe technology. Chris Lyon, STI Operations Director commented: “Flying probe is a flexible test platform and can be programmed quickly from CAD and compliments other lengthier test solutions. This speed allows the early adoption of a test strategy in a development phase of a program allowing speedier product development. Changes to design or component values are handled by the creation of a new program, ensuring no delays to product advancement."



He continues: "Takaya is a good product, we have a lot of history, purchasing our first Takaya 8400 system in 1996 and then added another a year later. The 8400’s were retired from mainstream production earlier this year due to their age. The technology of the systems has moved on significantly. In 2000 & 2001 we purchased two 9400 systems. These were much faster and more accurate than the older 8400 systems. In 2010 & 2011 we added two Takaya 9411 systems. These more accurate and faster than the 9400 system. The software has advanced greatly over the years and makes programming much easier and quicker with more functionality. The Takaya systems have proven to be flexible and highly reliable. “