Microsemi to expand Ennis location?

JIm Petersen, boss at US technology firm Microsemi, has indicated that the Irish facility - located Ennis - might by up for further expansion.

He said in an interview with The Irish Examiner that the Ennis facility is "critical" to the development of Microsemi. "We have had great success here. The work ethic is great, the education is great, the logistics are fantastic and we think what else can we put into the Ennis facility? It is a proven success."



The company currently employs 260 staff at the Ennis location (2'800 worldwide), producing mainly for the business area space. Over the past 6 years, Microsemi has invested around USD 25 million in the Ennis facility, which represents a turnaround on a 2005 decision. Then, Microsemi had scheduled the facility for shut down.