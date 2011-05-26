S-Pro A/S integration into Mekoprint successful

Recently Mekoprint bought the cable manufacturing company, S-Pro A/S, which is now fully integrated into Mekoprint’s manufacturing environment.

"This includes moving S-Pro A/S’ highly skilled workforce counting many years of manufacturing experience into the Mekoprint company. The merge has been widely accepted of both S-Pro’s and Mekoprint’s customers throughout most of the Northeuropean market."



Cable manufacturing is a new service within Mekoprint, with manufacturing operations in Denmark, the Czech Republic and in China.