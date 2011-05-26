Arrow appoints UK General Manager

Arrow Electronics has appointed James Ward as general manager for UK and Ireland. He will manage the sales teams and Arrow’s branch network in the UK.

Having spent close to 30 years in the electronic component distribution sector, Mr Ward is well known and highly experienced in the industry. He joins from Anglia Components where for most of the past decade he was sales and marketing director and was also a member of the board. Prior to this he worked for companies including Abacus Polar, Premier Technical Sales, Impulse and Ambar Cascom. He began his career as a senior buyer at STC Electronic Services in Harlow, where Arrow’s UK headquarters are now.



Mr Ward’s experience with passive and electromechanical franchises at Anglia followed several roles with companies specializing in semiconductors. While divisional marketing manager at Memec he introduced the Altera and Atmel lines to the UK.



Commenting on his appointment, James Ward said: “This is a very exciting time to be joining Arrow. I believe Arrow has unmatched resources and an organization that combines regional and sector expertise with global logistical strengths. I look forward to building on the successes already achieved by the excellent UK team.”