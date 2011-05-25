STMicro to increase capacity

STMicroelectronics is significantly increasing its MEMS production capacity to more than 3 million sensors a day, by the end of 2011.

“We are leading the MEMS consumer revolution and our mission is to continue to lead the market,” said Benedetto Vigna, Group Vice President and General Manager of ST’s MEMS, Sensors and High Performance Analog Division. “We are beefing up our manufacturing machine to anticipate and encourage the adoption of MEMS into such high-growth markets as healthcare, industrial and automotive. ST is well-positioned to make micro-machined sensors ubiquitous in all domains of life.”



Main manufacturing facilities, where ST MEMS are produced, include Agrate and Catania, Italy (sensor fabrication), Rousset and Crolles, France (logic die production), and Kirkop, Malta and Calamba, Philippines (assembly and testing).