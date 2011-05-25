Latitude Solutions signs with Jabil Circuits

Latitude Solutions have entered into an exclusive agreement with EMS-provider Jabil Circuits. The EMS-provider will manufacture LSI's Proprietary Electro Precipitation, Integrated Water System technology.

Latitude Solutions, Inc.'s, CEO, Harvey Kaye, stated, "The manufacturing capabilities and resources provided by Jabil allow us to focus on the marketing and servicing of our technologies. These capabilities enable us to provide large scale water treatment facilities for both mobile and fixed location deployment."



Brian Althaver, Vice President of Strategic Development of Jabil, stated, "Jabil's ability to scale production in response to the strong market demand for this technology allows for the rapid deployment of LSI's water remediation systems. We are excited to play a key role in the development and manufacture of these systems for critical water treatment applications."