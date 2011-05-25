Universal Instruments relocates European Office

Universal Instruments has relocated its European headquarters to Bratislava (Slovakia). The new office provides a more centrally located site to provide service and support to customers across the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Slovenia, Romania and Bulgaria.

“The decision to relocate the European headquarters of Universal Instruments was prompted by our belief that Europe represents a fertile and important market for Universal's products and solutions,” comments Brad Bennett, Universal’s Vice President of Sales. “Offerings in through hole, surface mount and Universal's ability to formulate robust and comprehensive solutions from our equipment and process technology building blocks gives us an attractive value proposition around which to focus our resources and effort to substantially boost our presence in Europe."