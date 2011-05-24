Electronics Production | May 24, 2011
Escatec continues with investment plan
EMS-provider Escatec has just invested in a second, quarter of million dollar Functional Tester from LX-Instruments for its facility in Heerbrugg (Switzerland) to provide electrical testing of PCBAs and final assembled products.
"We have a multi-million dollar investment programme to ensure that we have the latest and best facilities. This ensures that we can provide customers with the precision and quality that they expect from a Swiss company. We upgrade all equipment and software at the same time throughout the ESCATEC Group so that we can transfer production from our low volume production facilities in Switzerland to our high volume facilities in Asia. Having exactly the same state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment everywhere ensures that the transfer is always seamless, quick and error free", explained Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at Escatec Switzerland.
Switzerland provides European customers with a local partner where new ideas for products can be worked on by Escatec’s Research and Design department. “Between us, we speak most European languages and, being located in the heart of Europe, we are only a short flight away for European companies. This enables us to work closely with customers and provide a very personal service to refine the product and optimise the design for manufacturability. Our manufacturing facility in Heerbrugg is in the same building so the R&D department can walk the floor to help iron out any bugs. Once it makes sense to transfer to high volume manufacture, we simply ship all the machine control programmes out to our facilities in Malaysia which can immediately start production. Being part of the Escatec Group, ensures that they operate to the same exacting standards of Swiss precision", said Gerhard Klauser.
