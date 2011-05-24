TES Electronic with potential buyers

4 companies are reportedly lining up to buy EMS-provider TES Electronic System, based in Langon. The company had been placed under receivership.

The company - which currently employs around 300 staff at Langon, has been in receivership, after becoming insolvent in January 2011, reports Ouest-France.



Four potential buyers have been named - Asteel, Lacroix Electronique, Hub Tech and Skyways. The Tribunal de Commerce de Rennes is to decide on further development. Layoffs are expected to occur.