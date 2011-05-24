Electronics Production | May 24, 2011
Foxconn stops polishing process across all China sites
EMS-giant Foxconn has temporarily stopped its polishing process activities in all manufacturing facilities across China.
Foxconn's manufacturing facility in Chengdu (China) was hit by an explosion and a subsequent fire yesterday (May 23, 2011) killing 3 workers and injuring 15 more. The explosion is said to have occurred in a polishing workshop.
For safety reasons, Foxconn has now - temporarily - suspended such activities in all of it manufacturing facilities across China, reports DigiTimes.
Production of 500'000 iPads at risk from Foxconn plant explosion
The explosion at Foxconn’s plant in Chengdu, China, could result in a production loss of 500'000 Apple iPad2 tablets in 2Q/2011, reports IHS iSuppli. Total iPad2 production capacity at the Chengdu site amounts to about 500'000 units per month. If the explosion results in a production shutdown until the end of June—which may or may not happen, depending on the outcome of the still-pending investigation—a production stoppage of half a million units could result. Should the production suspension last longer, the impact on production could be even greater.
Foxconn chairman Terry Gou reportedly said that the explosion will not delay the production of the iPad in the third quarter. However, IHS iSuppli believes this view is dependent on a return to full production pending the results of an investigation. IHS iSuppli research indicates there likely will be some impact on production in the second quarter.
While most iPad 2 production takes place at another Foxconn facility in Shenzhen, that plant may not be able to compensate for all the lost output in the second quarter at the Chengdu site. The Shenzhen facility at present has capacity to produce 7.5 million units in the second quarter—iSuppli forecasts 7.4 million iPad 2 units will be shipped out during this period. To support these shipments, Foxconn must manufacture a larger quantity of devices, at between 7.8 and 8.1 million units during the second quarter. This means that Foxconn’s shipments will fall short of expected levels by between 300'000 and 600'000 units in the second quarter.
One Wall Street analyst predicted that owing to the Chengdu disaster, iPad2 production could fall by as much as 2.8 million units and manufacturing could drop by 36% in the third quarter. IHS iSuppli believes this outlook is too pessimistic. The impact of this disaster will only last for the short term, given that there are more than 10 factories in the Foxconn Chengdu plant, and because the explosion occurred on the third floor of one of the buildings.
Chengdu just recently commenced production of the iPad2 at the start of 2011, with the plant recently accounting for approximately 20% production of the iPad series. Furthermore, the shortage of raw components due to the Japanese earthquake in March already had slowed down the production ramp at the Chengdu plant.
For safety reasons, Foxconn has now - temporarily - suspended such activities in all of it manufacturing facilities across China, reports DigiTimes.
Production of 500'000 iPads at risk from Foxconn plant explosion
The explosion at Foxconn’s plant in Chengdu, China, could result in a production loss of 500'000 Apple iPad2 tablets in 2Q/2011, reports IHS iSuppli. Total iPad2 production capacity at the Chengdu site amounts to about 500'000 units per month. If the explosion results in a production shutdown until the end of June—which may or may not happen, depending on the outcome of the still-pending investigation—a production stoppage of half a million units could result. Should the production suspension last longer, the impact on production could be even greater.
Foxconn chairman Terry Gou reportedly said that the explosion will not delay the production of the iPad in the third quarter. However, IHS iSuppli believes this view is dependent on a return to full production pending the results of an investigation. IHS iSuppli research indicates there likely will be some impact on production in the second quarter.
While most iPad 2 production takes place at another Foxconn facility in Shenzhen, that plant may not be able to compensate for all the lost output in the second quarter at the Chengdu site. The Shenzhen facility at present has capacity to produce 7.5 million units in the second quarter—iSuppli forecasts 7.4 million iPad 2 units will be shipped out during this period. To support these shipments, Foxconn must manufacture a larger quantity of devices, at between 7.8 and 8.1 million units during the second quarter. This means that Foxconn’s shipments will fall short of expected levels by between 300'000 and 600'000 units in the second quarter.
One Wall Street analyst predicted that owing to the Chengdu disaster, iPad2 production could fall by as much as 2.8 million units and manufacturing could drop by 36% in the third quarter. IHS iSuppli believes this outlook is too pessimistic. The impact of this disaster will only last for the short term, given that there are more than 10 factories in the Foxconn Chengdu plant, and because the explosion occurred on the third floor of one of the buildings.
Chengdu just recently commenced production of the iPad2 at the start of 2011, with the plant recently accounting for approximately 20% production of the iPad series. Furthermore, the shortage of raw components due to the Japanese earthquake in March already had slowed down the production ramp at the Chengdu plant.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments