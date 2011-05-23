© SACOM

SACOM: 'Explosion at Foxconn is not accidental'

A blast broke out at Foxconn’s plant in Chengdu on 20 May evening killed 2 workers and injured 16. The plant is situated in the Processing Zone of Pi County, Chengdu and is a major production site for iPad. The explosion is not accidental.

SACOM pinpointed the problem of the aluminum dust in the polishing department in its report in early May 2011.



Historic Facts



Foxconn announced an expansion and relocation plan to inner provinces of China in response to the suicide cases of last year. Since last summer, Foxconn has been moving to Chengdu (Sichuan Province), Chongqing, Zhengzhou (Henan Province), Nanning (Guangxi Province) etc. Among the new production sites, the Chengdu plant where the explosion occurred was built with a “world record” of 76 days.



In March and April, SACOM conducted investigations at Foxconn’s plants in Chengdu.



"The work safety in both northern and southern campuses is alarming. Construction and production take place side by side at Foxconn in southern campus. The workers have to walk on a rugged and stony path everyday. In some of the production buildings which are in operation, construction work is still in progress. Construction materials like reinforcing bars and bricks are piled on the road side. And construction vehicles run on the campus frequently. The production units and canteen are also full of dust just like the construction site. This raise the issue of job safety as workers are working on the construction site without adequate protective equipment."



The explosion of ultra-light dust happened in the polishing department. Workers complained to SACOM that the ventilation of department is poor. Workers polish the iPad cases to make them shinny. In the process, there is lots of aluminum dust floating in the air. Workers always breathe in aluminum dust even though they put on mask. When workers take off their cotton gloves, their hands are covered with aluminum dust. Regardless the explosion, this is detrimental to the health of workers.