© SACOM Electronics Production | May 23, 2011
SACOM: 'Explosion at Foxconn is not accidental'
A blast broke out at Foxconn’s plant in Chengdu on 20 May evening killed 2 workers and injured 16. The plant is situated in the Processing Zone of Pi County, Chengdu and is a major production site for iPad. The explosion is not accidental.
SACOM pinpointed the problem of the aluminum dust in the polishing department in its report in early May 2011.
Historic Facts
Foxconn announced an expansion and relocation plan to inner provinces of China in response to the suicide cases of last year. Since last summer, Foxconn has been moving to Chengdu (Sichuan Province), Chongqing, Zhengzhou (Henan Province), Nanning (Guangxi Province) etc. Among the new production sites, the Chengdu plant where the explosion occurred was built with a “world record” of 76 days.
In March and April, SACOM conducted investigations at Foxconn’s plants in Chengdu.
"The work safety in both northern and southern campuses is alarming. Construction and production take place side by side at Foxconn in southern campus. The workers have to walk on a rugged and stony path everyday. In some of the production buildings which are in operation, construction work is still in progress. Construction materials like reinforcing bars and bricks are piled on the road side. And construction vehicles run on the campus frequently. The production units and canteen are also full of dust just like the construction site. This raise the issue of job safety as workers are working on the construction site without adequate protective equipment."
The explosion of ultra-light dust happened in the polishing department. Workers complained to SACOM that the ventilation of department is poor. Workers polish the iPad cases to make them shinny. In the process, there is lots of aluminum dust floating in the air. Workers always breathe in aluminum dust even though they put on mask. When workers take off their cotton gloves, their hands are covered with aluminum dust. Regardless the explosion, this is detrimental to the health of workers.
Historic Facts
Foxconn announced an expansion and relocation plan to inner provinces of China in response to the suicide cases of last year. Since last summer, Foxconn has been moving to Chengdu (Sichuan Province), Chongqing, Zhengzhou (Henan Province), Nanning (Guangxi Province) etc. Among the new production sites, the Chengdu plant where the explosion occurred was built with a “world record” of 76 days.
In March and April, SACOM conducted investigations at Foxconn’s plants in Chengdu.
"The work safety in both northern and southern campuses is alarming. Construction and production take place side by side at Foxconn in southern campus. The workers have to walk on a rugged and stony path everyday. In some of the production buildings which are in operation, construction work is still in progress. Construction materials like reinforcing bars and bricks are piled on the road side. And construction vehicles run on the campus frequently. The production units and canteen are also full of dust just like the construction site. This raise the issue of job safety as workers are working on the construction site without adequate protective equipment."
The explosion of ultra-light dust happened in the polishing department. Workers complained to SACOM that the ventilation of department is poor. Workers polish the iPad cases to make them shinny. In the process, there is lots of aluminum dust floating in the air. Workers always breathe in aluminum dust even though they put on mask. When workers take off their cotton gloves, their hands are covered with aluminum dust. Regardless the explosion, this is detrimental to the health of workers.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments