PCB | May 23, 2011
Ucamco released Integr8tor v6.1
As a manufacturer of prototype PCBs, high mix or quick‐turn circuit boards, you know that speed is of the essence. Your customers have no time to lose, and neither do you.
What do you do? Go the CAM route and spend hours, maybe days, costing your boards? This will give you accurate results but the time needed to analyse some products may lose you orders to faster competitors. One alternative is to create a quote based on past experience and less detailed information. This is certainly faster, and may get you the order. But do you really know what the board is all about? Do you have detailed knowledge of the manufacturing issues and the costs involved? And is the product, and its price, right for your business?
"That's why we developed Integr8tor, the PCB industry's only sales and engineering server for auto input and design analysis. This software package automatically recognises all standard format design data as it enters your e‐mail system, and downloads it, creates a job number for it, and analyses it, 24/7. It gives you a full breakdown of the design, and even flags missing, or erroneous data. And it does so in minutes, feeding the results directly to your CAM department. Where information is missing, your engineers can refer to the design notes or revert to the customer, and in a single call, ask for all the data they need to complete the analysis."
