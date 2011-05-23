Ramtron teams with KYEC on Assembly & Test capacity

Ramtron has selected Taiwan-based King Yuan Electronics Co. to expand the assembly and test capacity for its entire line of F-RAM products.

"We are excited to work with a global leader like KYEC to facilitate the on-time delivery of high quality F-RAM products to our broad base of customers," said Ying Shiau, Ramtron’s vice president of customer satisfaction. "KYEC is currently fitting up to address Ramtron’s assembly and test capacity needs and we expect to be fully operational at KYEC early in the third quarter of 2011. KYEC will boost our capacity in the near term and will also provide a scalable platform to address significant growth in the future."



"We look forward to bringing up Ramtron’s assembly and test capacity at KYEC as well as supporting the company’s future growth," said KYEC CEO, Mike Liang. "KYEC is well positioned to address the unique requirements of Ramtron’s F-RAM products and we are eager to help streamline Ramtron’s back-end manufacturing operations."