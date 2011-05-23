Explosion and fire at Foxconn Chengdu facility

On Friday, production was suspended at a Foxconn factory in Chengdu City (China) following an explosion and a subsequent fire. 3 workers were killed and 15 sustained injuries, media reports state.

The manufacturing facility recently started iPad2 production. Events now raised concerns about possible disruptions of supply chain and delivery schedules. (Foxconn manufactures around 30% of iPad2 in Chengdu; main production is still located in Shenzhen.) The explosion is said to have occurred in a building that house coating lines and is used to store some chemical materials.



Foxconn said it is cooperating with police and production would be suspended until after the investigation, reports DigiTimes.