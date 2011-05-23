Partnertech expands collaboration with Tomra

As a complete supplier to Tomra Systems, PartnerTech has received a new assignment for the U.S. market. The assignment involves a large product development project, followed by production at PartnerTech's plant in Atlanta.

PartnerTech is a complete supplier of a large percentage of the products sold by the Collection Technology business segment of Tomra Systems. The current assignment, which represents the next step in the relationship, extends collaboration to more complete product development assignments, as well as expansion of production solutions into the U.S. market, where PartnerTech's customer center in Atlanta will take the lead. Production at the Atlanta plant is expected to be up and running during the fourth quarter of 2011.



"We are enthusiastic about the expansion of our collaboration with Tomra Systems and are very pleased by this new assignment. The fact that our geographic structure benefits Tomra in the U.S. market is also a source of great satisfaction. We have proactively strengthened our offering in the U.S. market. Our assembly and distribution activities in the United States facilitate sales and service for many of our European customers. In addition to bridging the gap between production and distribution, we are able to satisfy the growing need of our customers for products that are assembled in America", says PartnerTech President and CEO Leif Thorwaldsson.