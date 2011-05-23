New Executive VP at Cicor Electronic Solutions Division

Erich Trinkler is to join the Cicor Group - headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland) - as Executive Vice President and Head of the Cicor Electronic Solutions Division, effective 1 August 2011.

In this role he will be a member of the group management; he is replacing André Bermann, who is leaving the company at the end of July 2011 to take on a new professional challenge.



Erich Trinkler is currently Head of Customer Services and a member of the management board of the Adaxys Group. He also heads up the Adaxys facility in Hombrechtikon. Erich Trinkler studied Electrical Engineering at the ITR Rapperswil and went on to gain an MBA at the HTW Chur.



Cicor Group CEO Roland Küpfer comments: "We are delighted to have secured the services of Erich Trinkler, who has a proven record as an engineer with managerial and sales experience. We extend him a warm welcome and look forward to our future collaboration."