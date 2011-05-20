© Kitron

Lockheed Martin awards contract to Kitron

Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has received a $3.9 million (NOK 22.5 million) contract from Lockheed Martin to produce the Integrated Backplane Assembly (IBA), for deliveries to the F-35 Low Rate Initial Production program, called LRIP 5. The delivery starts second half of 2011 and ends first half of 2013.

Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under the manufacturing license agreement between Kitron ASA and Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Sensors, Kitron will manufacture, test, maintain and repair the IBA in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



The IBA is an advanced and complex high-level assembly. To verify the IBA performance according to the customer requirements, Kitron uses advanced automated test systems, developed at Kitron's Test development department and manufactured at Kitron's New Product Introduction department. This test system has become one of the most advanced automated optical test systems in the world, and verifies the skilled capability at Kitron in test development and NPI manufacturing.