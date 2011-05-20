© Infineon (For illustration purposes only!) Electronics Production | May 20, 2011
Top20 Semi ranking for 1Q/2011
Short facts: Intel extends lead over Samsung; Toshiba moves to third place; Nvidia jumps into Top20 and Elpida falls 4 places. Now! What about the rest?
Intel remained firmly in control of the number one spot in the ranking. In fact, Intel extended its lead over second-ranked Samsung by registering a 44% higher sales level than Samsung in 1Q11 as compared to a 24% margin for all of 2010.
Nvidia's 1Q11/1Q10 sales declined by 6%, but it replaced Panasonic, whose 1Q11/1Q10 sales declined by 9%, in the top 20 ranking. There are two pure-play foundries in the top 20 ranking. Excluding these two foundry companies, Marvell and ON Semiconductor would have been included in the top 20 ranking. It should be noted that with ON's purchase of Sanyo Semiconductor in 1Q/11, its 1Q11/1Q10 semiconductor sales jumped by 58% (from USD 550 million in 1Q10 to USD 871 in 1Q11).
© IC Insights
In total, the top 20 semiconductor suppliers showed an 11% increase in 1Q/11 sales as compared to 1Q/10. This growth rate is one point greater than IC Insights' full-year 2011 worldwide semiconductor market forecast of 10%.
There was a wide range of year-over-year growth rates among the top 20 suppliers in 1Q/11. Unlike last year, the memory companies did not secure the top growth rate positions. In fact, the top six 1Q11/1Q10 growth rate increases were logged by non-memory suppliers.
Of the big five memory suppliers in the Top20 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), all but Elpida registered 1Q11/1Q10 growth. However, with strong results from their flash memory products helping to offset weakness in their DRAM segments, Samsung, Micron, and Toshiba were each able to display double-digit 1Q11/1Q10 semiconductor sales increases. In contrast, DRAM-dependent Elpida registered the worst 1Q11/1Q10 performance with a 31% drop in revenue.
© IC Insights
Among the Top20 suppliers, only seven companies outperformed the total worldwide semiconductor industry 1Q11/1Q10 growth rate of 10%. Of the top seven performers, there was only one memory producer--Samsung. The remaining top performing companies included MPU supplier Intel, pure-play foundry TSMC, and logic-intensive suppliers like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Fujitsu, and Freescale.
© IC Insights
© IC Insights
Comments