Electronics Production | May 19, 2011
PhotonStar acquires Camtronics Vale
PhotonStar LED Group has acquired EMS-provider Camtronics Vale Limited.
In the year to 31 March 2010, Camtronics - based in Tredegar (Wales / UK) - achieved sales of GBP 1.6 million, profit before tax of GBP 20'900 including the benefit of a non-recurring GBP 103'573 inter-company loan waiver from its former parent. Excluding the credit from the loan waiver, EBITDA for the year was a loss of GBP 14,367. Net assets at 31 March 2010 were GBP 0.2 million.
Terms of the Acquisition
The initial consideration of GBP 275,000 will be satisfied by a cash payment of GBP 100'000 and by the issue of 1'121'076 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company (“Consideration Shares”). The amount of additional consideration payable, up to a maximum of GBP 100'000, will be calculated by reference to Camtronics’ turnover for the period 1 April 2011 to 31 December 2011. The additional consideration will be settled 75% in cash and 25% in Ordinary Shares.
The Acquisition was completed on 13 May 2011.
James McKenzie, CEO of PhotonStar said: “We are delighted to welcome Camtronics to the Group and look forward to developing the expertise within both companies. This acquisition provides us with technical strength and capability in surface mount electronics and reduces planned capital equipment spend. PhotonStar continues to trade in line with expectations and our LED fixture business continues to scale up as anticipated."
Terms of the Acquisition
The initial consideration of GBP 275,000 will be satisfied by a cash payment of GBP 100'000 and by the issue of 1'121'076 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company (“Consideration Shares”). The amount of additional consideration payable, up to a maximum of GBP 100'000, will be calculated by reference to Camtronics’ turnover for the period 1 April 2011 to 31 December 2011. The additional consideration will be settled 75% in cash and 25% in Ordinary Shares.
The Acquisition was completed on 13 May 2011.
James McKenzie, CEO of PhotonStar said: “We are delighted to welcome Camtronics to the Group and look forward to developing the expertise within both companies. This acquisition provides us with technical strength and capability in surface mount electronics and reduces planned capital equipment spend. PhotonStar continues to trade in line with expectations and our LED fixture business continues to scale up as anticipated."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments