Enics with Multi-site BU for Sweden, Finland & Estonia

On April 13, 2011, Enics announced that it will strengthen the cooperation between its business units in Elva (Estonia), Lohja (Finland) and Västerås (Sweden). Enics' Multisite Business Unit (MBU): Västerås, Elva, Lohja is taking shape.

All three sites will become one multisite business unit. Lohja and Västerås will concentrate on enhanced engineering services, manufacturing services for low volume and high mix production as well as value-add after sales services. Elva’s main focus is manufacturing utilizing it’s expertise in medium to high volume production.



"Combining these three sites we see that we have an optimal set of competences and resources in this new business unit. We believe that this way we at Enics can better respond to the customers needs and enhance service offering to them", says Mr. Ari Räisänen, SVP, Supply Chain and Operations.



The Multisite Business Unit will be lead by Mr. Mikko Lassas, General Manager (GM). Prior to this post Mikko Lassas has been responsible for the Finnish Business Unit.