New Siplace branch in Korea

Based on the worldwide Siplace cluster organisation, ASM Assembly System Singapore Pte Ltd continues to be responsible for Asia (excluding China). In order to enhance the customer support and service in Korea, ASM AS Singapore has now established a new branch office in Korea.Mr Koo Changhoi, Senior Executive Managing Director of Seongji Industrial Co. Ltd, headquartered in Korea and operating worldwide, is very positive about the new setup: "We have been working with the Siplace team since we started our Printed Circuit Board Assembly business and they have always been open to providing us with innovative solutions and adapted to our needs. We are indeed looking forward to receiving even faster and flexible support under the new branch set up."In order to respond to local requirements more effectively and efficiently, branch offices under ASM AS Singapore have been set up in Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan. On April, 6th, the opening ceremony was held at the Korea branch office in Bundang Korea, a suburb of Seoul. More than 60 attendees of senior management of Korean electronics manufacturers and Surface Mount Technology experts witnessed the opening and experienced for themselves the facilities of the new Siplace Demo center.At his key note speech, Guenter Lauber, the Siplace global Chief Executive Officer said: "Korea is an important country for the Siplace business. Its strong growth over recent years has fuelled consistent investment activities for both consumer electronics and industrial electronics. Korean electronics manufacturers are always looking into cutting edge technologies in each industry area and often require bordering technology with backend semiconductor. As such, the Siplace team in Korea has been working closely in these new applications, and this has been a great contributor factor into our machine development. Now, with the new organization under ASMPT and the branch office structure, we will be able to respond to the requirements of our Korean customers even faster and more flexible, leveraging and collaborating with large resources in ASMPT in terms of research and development and supply chain management".-----ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT), officially concluded its acquisition of Siemens AG’s SMT placement machine activities on January 7, 2011, and the Siplace team has been integrated as an independent business unit under the name 'ASM Assembly Systems' (ASM AS).