Dyconex joins PhasedCom Eurostars project consortium

Dyconex has joined the PhasedCom Eurostars project consortium that has started the development of an innovative shaped (non-planar) antenna based on novel, low cost, phased array technology.

It will provide high speed broadband internet connections for aircraft, trains and other mobile communication platforms such as automotive applications. Dyconex supports the project with its know how on RF materials, flexible substrate technology, Design for manufacturing and cost optimized solutions.



The project consortium comprises Phasor Solutions Ltd. (UK), Bitsim AB (Sweden), Dyconex AG (Switzerland), CSEM SA (Switzerland) and Acreo AB (Sweden).