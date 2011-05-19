© Flextronics

Amonix completes ramp-up in North Las Vegas

Amonix has completed the manufacturing ramp‐up of its 214'000 square foot manufacturing facility on North Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The facility manufactures Amonix CPV solar power systems and now employs over 300 local residents in management, technical and production jobs. The Amonix systems manufactured at the facility are made in part with electricity generated by an Amonix 7700 system.



The company - headquartered in Seal Beach, Calif. with a manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas, Nev. - has partnered with EMS-provider Flextronics for its manufacturing needs (evertiq reported).