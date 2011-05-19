NXG Electronics opens office in Hong Kong

NXG Electronics Ltd has opened an office in Hong Kong in line with the accelerated growth they have recently experienced.

The office's main objective is to support our customers in Asia with both the brokering support and also the franchised design in support.



Managing Director Chris Perkins comments: "This is an exciting time for NXG Electronics Ltd as we are in a period of extreme growth. Our brokering division is proving to be a valuable division in the business what with the issues faced with supply from Japan as well as certain parts of Asia but the main aim is to increase the awareness of the company as not just a niche component distributor but a global contender to the world wide supply of electronic components".



NXG Electronics main HQ is in the UK with offices in India and now HK. The company is split into 3 divisions. Franchised Support, Brokering/Sourcing and NXG Retail where they provide wholesale solutions for end consumer products.