Juki results are back to record years

Juki Automation Systems Europe looks back on a great SMT 2011 show, which took place in Nuremberg, Germany, from the 3rd to 5th May.

The number of customers visiting the JUKI booth was 50% higher than the previous year. Several existing projects were brought to a successful conclusion during the show, while a number of very promising projects either originated during the exhibit or were brought to the next level in the purchasing process.