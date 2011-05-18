© Rimaster

Rimaster with new appointments

Effective as of May 17, 2011, the Rimaster Group has appointed Mr Norbert Heib, Managing Director for Rimaster Poland, Group Manager Technical Sales and Support.

Mr Heib's previous responsibilities will be shared between Mr Tomas Stålnert, Managing Director for Rimaster Electrosystem, who in addition will assume responsibility as Managing Director Rimaster Poland as well, and Ms Iwona Uszakiewicz, currently head of Logistics Department at Rimaster Poland, who has been appointed Assistant Managing Director and Operations Manager for Rimaster Poland.