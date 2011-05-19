'Planking' protest outside Foxconn shareholders meeting

© SACOM

On 18 May, SACOM (Students & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehaviour) and a dozen labour activists staged a protest outside the shareholders meeting of the FIH.

Activists, dressed in workers' uniforms, performed "planking" (lying on the floor with face down) as a behavioural art to denounce the dire working conditions at Foxconn.In 2010, 18 workers committed suicide at Foxconn in China. The predicaments of workers, including the denial of dignity under harsh management, low wages and excessive overtime, were exposed to the public. Meanwhile, Foxconn promised to improve the working conditions and relocate the production facilities to the inner parts of China.In spring, SACOM conducted investigations at Foxconn plants in Shenzhen, Chengdu and Chongqing and found that the exploitation remained."Foxconn is still adopting inhumane management and labour rights violations are rampant. In Chengdu, Foxconn workers always have monthly overtime work from 80 to 100 hours, which is 2-3 times of the legal limit. Sometimes, they have to skip meals if they cannot accomplish the production targets. They have to stand for over 10 hours on shop floor and cannot talk to each other. They are exposed to chemicals and aluminium dust but do not have adequate protection. It is appalling that almost all the new workers have to undergo 'military training'", the group stated.SACOM also condemned Apple, one of the big clients of Foxconn, which "paints a rosy picture of Foxconn". "In reality, Apple did not launch corrective action plans at Foxconn, making the rights violations sustainable."A representative of Foxconn received a petition letter from SACOM but declined to comment.