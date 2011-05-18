Electronics Production | May 18, 2011
1H’May mainstream NAND Flash contract price declined
Since most NAND Flash end-applications such as memory card, UFD & system products entered off season in May, most end-product customers became conservative toward procurement while inventory level is already high due to the earlier speculative buying right after the Japan earthquake in March.
Thus, 1H’May mainstream NAND Flash contract price reflects a roughly 2-10% decline.
The NAND Flash market will be influenced by the following factors:
- Off-season continues in June,
- Demand in system products such as tablet PC and smart phone in 2Q/11 are mainly from the few major players,
- The supply of raw materials used in producing NAND Flash was not affected by the Japan earthquake. The production plans of 2Q/11 remains unaffected while the 2xnm migration was further adapted in 2Q/11 and boosted the NAND Flash bit supply,
- NAND Flash makers might adopt aggressive pricing strategy to lower the inventory level in June while approaching the end of the quarter,
- NAND Flash contract price sharply went up after the Japan earthquake in March. Lowering the NAND Flash price, before the system product makers launch new models in late 3Q/11 will encourage a higher capacity of NAND Flash storage embedded.
- Global economy recovery faces some uncertain factors in 2011.
After considering all the factors, DRAMeXchange expects NAND Flash to be oversupplied in May. Second half of 2Q/11 NAND Flash contract price will change from the previously steady price and start to decline.
The NAND Flash market will be influenced by the following factors:
- Off-season continues in June,
- Demand in system products such as tablet PC and smart phone in 2Q/11 are mainly from the few major players,
- The supply of raw materials used in producing NAND Flash was not affected by the Japan earthquake. The production plans of 2Q/11 remains unaffected while the 2xnm migration was further adapted in 2Q/11 and boosted the NAND Flash bit supply,
- NAND Flash makers might adopt aggressive pricing strategy to lower the inventory level in June while approaching the end of the quarter,
- NAND Flash contract price sharply went up after the Japan earthquake in March. Lowering the NAND Flash price, before the system product makers launch new models in late 3Q/11 will encourage a higher capacity of NAND Flash storage embedded.
- Global economy recovery faces some uncertain factors in 2011.
After considering all the factors, DRAMeXchange expects NAND Flash to be oversupplied in May. Second half of 2Q/11 NAND Flash contract price will change from the previously steady price and start to decline.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments