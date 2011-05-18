Electronics Production | May 18, 2011
BMZ becomes a partner in TI’s EMEA Design House Program
BMZ Batterien-Montage-Zentrum, a specialist in the design and manufacture of intelligent battery system solutions, is now also an official Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Design House partner of Texas Instruments.
“Whether with Impedance Track technology, which provides an extremely accurate estimation of remaining battery capacity, or with PowerPump technology, which simplifies cell balancing between different cells in a battery, — over the past few years, Texas Instruments has repeatedly set new technology standards with its battery management devices for industrial applications. With the support of experienced, technically competent partners like BMZ, we aim to help TI customers to benefit even more than before from optimal use of this technology lead, not just at the IC level but also at the system level,” said Thomas Oderwald, Product Marketing Manager Power Solutions EMEA at Texas Instruments.
Sven Bauer, founder of BMZ, is very happy to have been accepted into Texas Instruments’ EMEA Design House Program. “During the 16 years of its existence, not only has Batterien-Montage-Zentrum developed more than 2,500 different battery packs for far more than 900 domestic and international customers, but as Europe’s leading supplier of intelligent battery system solutions we of course have state-of-the-art laboratory, test and manufacturing facilities, which comply with the highest safety and environmental standards. Due to BMZ’s membership in the EMEA Design House Program, users of the battery management devices from Texas Instruments can now make even greater use than before of this unique design, manufacturing and test know-how.”
Sven Bauer, founder of BMZ, is very happy to have been accepted into Texas Instruments’ EMEA Design House Program. “During the 16 years of its existence, not only has Batterien-Montage-Zentrum developed more than 2,500 different battery packs for far more than 900 domestic and international customers, but as Europe’s leading supplier of intelligent battery system solutions we of course have state-of-the-art laboratory, test and manufacturing facilities, which comply with the highest safety and environmental standards. Due to BMZ’s membership in the EMEA Design House Program, users of the battery management devices from Texas Instruments can now make even greater use than before of this unique design, manufacturing and test know-how.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments