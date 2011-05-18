BMZ becomes a partner in TI’s EMEA Design House Program

BMZ Batterien-Montage-Zentrum, a specialist in the design and manufacture of intelligent battery system solutions, is now also an official Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Design House partner of Texas Instruments.

“Whether with Impedance Track technology, which provides an extremely accurate estimation of remaining battery capacity, or with PowerPump technology, which simplifies cell balancing between different cells in a battery, — over the past few years, Texas Instruments has repeatedly set new technology standards with its battery management devices for industrial applications. With the support of experienced, technically competent partners like BMZ, we aim to help TI customers to benefit even more than before from optimal use of this technology lead, not just at the IC level but also at the system level,” said Thomas Oderwald, Product Marketing Manager Power Solutions EMEA at Texas Instruments.



Sven Bauer, founder of BMZ, is very happy to have been accepted into Texas Instruments’ EMEA Design House Program. “During the 16 years of its existence, not only has Batterien-Montage-Zentrum developed more than 2,500 different battery packs for far more than 900 domestic and international customers, but as Europe’s leading supplier of intelligent battery system solutions we of course have state-of-the-art laboratory, test and manufacturing facilities, which comply with the highest safety and environmental standards. Due to BMZ’s membership in the EMEA Design House Program, users of the battery management devices from Texas Instruments can now make even greater use than before of this unique design, manufacturing and test know-how.”