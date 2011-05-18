© Apple

Foxconn has list of requirements for Brazil

EMS-giant Foxconn is said to have a list of requirements for the Brazilian government when it comes to a possible USD 12 billion investment there.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported on a list of requirements from the company. These - apparently - have to be met before Foxconn will agree to the billion USD investment.



The list includes such item as:



- Large property to house more than one division of Foxconn

- Export priority shipping at São Paulo (and other unnamed) airports.

- Financial support from the Brazilian National Development Bank, BNDES.



Special transport and logistic permits are also requested.



In response, Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff has also issued a list of requirements:



- to hire a primarily Brazilian workforce

- transfer of technology

- basic respect for Brazilian labour rights and laws



There is no immediate and clarified schedule for the project. However, media reports suggest that the Brazilian government is looking at a 8-24 month time-frame to meet Foxconn's demands. The new facility - if being build - is said to be solely focussed on the production for Apple.



Foxconn already operates manufacturing facilities in São Paulo, producing hardware for Sony and Dell.