TRaC relocates Southern Labs

September 2011, TRaC will greatly expand its EMC and Environmental testing facilities in the south of England with a new facility near Wimborne (Dorset / UK).

TRaC South will host a range of test facilities including: three EMC chambers capable of testing to a broad range of military/aerospace standards; two further chambers for commercial testing (CISPR 16-1-4 compliant) in which European (CE Mark) and US (FCC) approvals can be secured; and a further chamber specifically dedicated to transient testing.



The new site in the south of England will also provide environmental test facilities, including vibration and shock; temperature, humidity and salt-spray chambers; environmental noise assessment; and hydraulic fatigue testing. TRaC will install one of its largest and most powerful electromagnetic shaker tables at the facility, also with a 2-tonne load capability.



TRaC's new south of England site will open in September in Three Legged Cross, Wimborne, Dorset: it will consolidate – and greatly expand on – the services that TRaC presently provides from nearby locations at Ringwood and Wimborne, and represents an investment of close to GBP 2million by the company. Newly constructed test chambers will be fully operational before the transition, allowing uninterrupted service.