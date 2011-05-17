Scanfil plc to change name to Sievi Capital plc

According the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2011 Scanfil plc's name will change to Sievi Capital plc, Sievi Capital Oyj in Finnish, on 16 May 2011.

The amendment of the section 1 of the Articles of Association decided by the Annual General Meeting has now been entered in the Trade register.



The trading code of Sievi Capital plc as of 17 May 2011 is SCI1V.



The change of the name is related to the splitting of the company in 2008. Group's parent company Scanfil plc is an investment company and it's wholly owned subgroup Scanfil EMS Oy is engaged in contract manufacturing business.



The Scanfil -name, which has become well-known during 35 years in contract manufacturing business, will remain in the use of Scanfil EMS Oy.