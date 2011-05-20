© Elcoteq

Elcoteq's AMS segment with EUR 107 million net sales in 2010

Net sales of the After Market Services (AMS) Business Segment of Elcoteq in 2010 were EUR 107.0 million (90.1), contributing 10% of the Group’s net sales. The segment’s operating result amounted to EUR 12.5 million in 2010 (11.4).

The AMS Business Segment focuses on the consumer product segments such as mobile phones, flat panel TVs, set-top boxes, gaming devices and personal navigation systems. Customers in this Elcoteq segment include LG, Nokia, Philips, RIM, Sony Ericsson, T-Mobile and Vodafone.



Outlook for 2011



The reverse supply chain market is still highly fragmented and forces original equipment manufacturers and operators to choose local AMS providers with a variety of processes and interfaces that hinder the optimal management of the customers’ AMS supply chain. In March, Elcoteq acquired BroadTech Inc., a Dallas, USA based AMS supplier. This was a strategic step for Elcoteq to grow in the reverse market segment.