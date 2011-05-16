Slight decline in 1Q/2011 silicon wafer shipments

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments decreased slightly during the 1Q/2011 when compared to 4Q/2010 area shipments according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Total silicon wafer area shipments were 2,287 million square inches during the most recent quarter, a 1 percent decrease from the 2,302 million square inches shipped during the previous quarter. New quarterly total area shipments are 3 percent greater than first quarter 2010 shipments.



"Silicon shipments experienced typical seasonal softening during the most recent quarter,” said Dr. Volker Braetsch, chairman of SEMI SMG and corporate vice president Siltronic AG. “Given that 2010 was a record year in terms of volume of silicon shipped, it is encouraging to see quarterly shipments were above levels reported the first quarter last year.”



Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin round disks are produced in various diameters (from one inch to 12 inches) and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices or "chips" are fabricated.