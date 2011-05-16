Electronics Production | May 16, 2011
Marantz Business Electronics with MBO
Marantz Business Electronics has separated from its parent company, D&M Europe BV, in a management buyout.
The PCBA division of Marantz, responsible for its advanced AOI and SPI equipment, will continue under the name of MEK Europe BV. The move will provide an improved focus on inspection solutions, enhanced customer support and rapid development through innovation in an ever-changing marketplace.
MEK, the company’s new name, stands for ‘Marantz Electronics Kabushiki Kaisha’, which can be expressed in English as ‘Marantz Electronics Ltd.’ Under the terms of the separation from D&M Europe, the PCBA division is now independent of the consumer audio and video business, with MEK Europe BV following in the footsteps of MEK Japan which separated from Marantz AV in 1997.
MEK Europe will continue to use the iSpector and PowerSpector trade names, following the worldwide success of these AOI platforms. The company is also relocating to state-of-the-art office space close to Eindhoven city centre.
Commenting on recent developments, MEK Europe Managing Director, Henk Biemans, explains: “On behalf of the Marantz Business Electronics team, I’m pleased to report that for our customers, the transition to MEK Europe has been completely seamless. The move signals extremely exciting times for us as a business and for our customers. It has enabled us to expand our development team in order to fast-track system and software developments. What’s more, an expanded support team has enabled us to raise the bar once more in terms of the service we deliver to customers. We look forward to building on the high level of innovation that has led to us pioneering important advances in desktop and inline AOI systems, such as full 24-bit colour imaging defect detection and revolutionary 5D SPI”
