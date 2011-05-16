© Orpro Vision

Orpro Vision enjoys great success at SMT Nuremberg

Orpro Vision announced that the number of customers visiting its booth at SMT Nuremberg doubled this year.

Many of the biggest names in the SMT industry participated in the event, from several European countries.

At the show, Orpro Vision launched the new Insite B bench top system in Europe, after the great interest that it has aroused at Apex last month.



Several orders were secured at the event, making the company very optimistic about future sales and expanding opportunities.



Roberto Gatti, President of Orpro Vision, declared: "We are extremely satisfied about the results of this exhibition, and we are delighted that so many major names and brands visited us on our booth. This has been the first opportunity for the European customers to see our new Insite B bench top system, that combines the performance of Orpro Vision’s proven technology with the benefits of a small, manually operated, and cost effective system for Post Placement and Post-Soldering inspection."