Escatec to use Mentor Graphics' vPlan

Escatec, Switzerland-based EMS-provider, is the first company to deploy the new version 3 of Mentor Graphics’ vPlan.

A key feature of vPlan it that it enables a new PCB design to be virtually assembled with components to check that everything fits appropriately and Escatec is now providing this as a service to customers called DFx (Designed For excellence).



“Investing in the latest technology and software is a vital part of our strategy of providing the best possible service for customers. vPlan enables us to completely check the manufacturability of a PCBA and eliminates most errors in the design without the expense of having a trial run with actual boards. This can provide significant savings to customers and so we are also providing it as a DFx Analysis Service to any company wanting to verify their design prior to going to manufacture. This enables them to focus on their core IP secure in the knowledge that all aspects of manufacturability have been properly investigated and optimised for yield", explained Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at Escatec Switzerland.