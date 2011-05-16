Faraday gets ISO 14001 accreditation confirmed

"We are pleased to announce that following assessment by BSI on 30th March 2011, our ISO 14001 Environmental Management System has been fully accredited", states UK-based PCB manufacturer Faraday Printed Circuits.

This follows six months of hard work on the implementation process by several people, but in particular Andy Thompson, our Health, Safety & Environment Officer. BSI has now confirmed Faraday's activities "in relation to environmental issues are well managed and their potential negative impacts properly controlled".