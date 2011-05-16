© Evertiq

Sony Ericsson to drop logo lawsuit

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB in January announced that they were going to court in order to settle a logotype dispute with Clearwire Corporation and its main subsidiary Clearwire Communications LLC.

Sony Ericsson grew concerned that Clearwire's logos were moving progressively closer to Sony Ericsson's registered logo and when Clearwire announed plans to enter the mobile handset market, Sony Ericsson decided to act.



Now, the company has declared a ”case closed”. This happened as Clearwire presented to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia that it had no present intention to launch a smartphone.



So as most fairytales end; All is again well in the kingdom. If the logos look alike or not... well, judge for yourselves.