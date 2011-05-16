HP orders go to ODMs in 2012?

HP is said to plan a shift in its lineup of production partners. For 2012, the company is looking to shift manufacturing order from EMS to ODM.

The company is expected to ship some 50 million notebooks next year and Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Inventec and Wistron (all Taiwan-based ODMs) are potential manufacturing partners for 2012, reports DigiTimes. However, the news-site also points out that many ODM companies find HP price offers unacceptably low.