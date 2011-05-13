© Atotech

AT&S buys plater from Atotech

Since the sale of Atotech's 1st Plater in 1986, the company now celebrates - in May 2011 - the delivery of Atotech's 600th Plater to its customer AT&S.

The 600th Plater sold to Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S is one of a Cu18 IP2 line. The line is equipped with the Universal Transport System UTS-xs and constitutes one of the 41 UTS-xs Atotech Platers installed at AT&S for thin material transport which is designed for BMV Filling, as well as for conformal plating.