999th Assembléon A-Series will go to Hefei/Revo

On behalf of Hefei/Revo, Mr. Zheng has symbolically receive their recently purchased AX-501 out of the hands of Burkhardt Frick, general manager for Assembléon in the Asian-Pacific region.

With this symbolic handover of the AX-501 pick & place machine to Hefei/Revo, Assembléon now has a world-wide installed base of almost 15'000 placement solutions, capable to place in total 100 million components per hour at the industry's highest quality (<10 DPM).



Being also the most energy efficient component placement solution, all A-Series in the world today save the energy which is generated by solar panels covering 60 times the sports field of China's National Stadium in Beijing, the Bird's Nest.