Tekdata achieves AS9100 at revision C certification

Tekdata Interconnections Ltd announced it has achieved certification to the Aviation, Defence and Space Quality Standard AS9100 at Revision C, following a successful assessment by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the UK's National Standards Body.

The AS9100 project is part of Tekdata’s SC21 program and has been supported by the Manufacturing Advisory Service – West Midlands (MAS-WM) and also with external resources from Kevin Beardsall of ProQuest Management Systems Ltd.



Terry McManus, Quality Manager at Tekdata, said: “During the AS9100C project we have used the opportunity to identify and eliminate waste throughout the business. The Quality Team have supported the individual business managers in mapping their processes and understanding the interactions between them. Using this data, we have developed our Quality Management System and practices to fully comply with the requirements of Revision C."