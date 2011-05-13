Cadence acquires Altos Design Automation

Cadence Design Systems has acquired Altos Design Automation. Altos has over 30 customers, including 11 of the top 20 semiconductor companies. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Foundation IP characterization is becoming mission critical at advanced nodes due to shrinking time-to-market windows, escalating low-power, high-speed design complexities, and variations in advanced processes,” said Dr. Chi-Ping Hsu, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, Silicon Realization Group at Cadence. “By extending our Silicon Realization tool offering to include technically superior solutions that automate vital phases of the design process, we deliver the end-to-end approach that is required to ensure our customers’ success.”



“Altos has established itself as the technology leader in foundation IP enablement, with a proven solution in use today by many of the world’s leading semiconductor and foundation IP providers,” said Jim McCanny, CEO and founder, Altos. “I’m looking forward to working with Cadence to further exploit the capabilities of our characterization technology, and help deliver a more powerful combined solution that overcomes our customers’ most difficult design challenges.”